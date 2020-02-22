Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

EAT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 773,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

