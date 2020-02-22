Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,984. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

