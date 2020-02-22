Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. 10,133,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,318,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

