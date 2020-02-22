Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.53 Million

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to report sales of $34.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $138.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.79 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.94 million, with estimates ranging from $175.98 million to $177.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

