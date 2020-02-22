Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. 532,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,779. The stock has a market cap of $543.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.19. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

