Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.92. Cabot posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 714,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.97. 250,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

