Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,272. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

