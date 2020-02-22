Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

TPI Composites stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 531,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $959.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 45,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

