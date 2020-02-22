Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). FireEye posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 153.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.