Brokerages Expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $464,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,174 shares of company stock worth $8,755,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 458,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,633. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.