Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $26,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $13,598,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $12,060,000.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 580,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,836. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

