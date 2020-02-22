BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.29.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$69.67 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$35.15 and a 1 year high of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.17.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 4.4000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.