Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Buckle worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Buckle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Buckle by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $24.75 on Friday. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

