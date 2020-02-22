Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 32% against the dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $256,447.00 and approximately $749.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.