Burst 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,314.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Burst has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $30,314.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinroom, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,083,406,827 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

