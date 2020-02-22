Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $117,866.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $117,866.00 and approximately $26,615.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

