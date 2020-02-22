Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, cfinex, Poloniex and Binance. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $92.06 million and $6,499.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00821225 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Crex24, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Binance, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

