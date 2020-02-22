Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Cryptopia, Neraex and FCoin. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $92.77 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027693 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, RightBTC, EXX, BigONE, Bibox, Huobi, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Neraex, LBank, CoinEx, HitBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, FCoin, OKEx, CoinTiger, Cryptopia and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

