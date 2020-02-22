BZLCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (BZL)

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $8,013.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BZLCOIN has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

About BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,368,336 coins and its circulating supply is 2,282,470 coins. BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin.

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

