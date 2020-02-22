Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,653,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,589,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,226,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

