Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

