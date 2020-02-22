CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $939,420.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

