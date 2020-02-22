Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 7,277 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.