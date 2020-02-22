Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,775,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $7,820,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

PKG stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

