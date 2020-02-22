Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

