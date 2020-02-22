Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $10.95 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

