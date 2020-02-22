Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

