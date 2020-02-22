Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.03.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

