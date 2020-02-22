Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,947,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,523,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.81 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

