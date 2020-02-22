Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,750 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $38.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

