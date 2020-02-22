CanYaCoin (CAN) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $126.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

