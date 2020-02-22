Cappasity (CAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,294.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. Cappasity has a market cap of $739,530.00 and approximately $90,294.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.