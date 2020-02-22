Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $135.27 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb and Altcoin Trader. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $135.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024736 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.02671752 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000623 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ABCC, Coinbe, OKEx, Exmo, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptomate, Upbit, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

