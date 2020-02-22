Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Carriage Services worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 351.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $395.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

