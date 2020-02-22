Carry Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Carry has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $819,923.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Carry

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,010,743,162 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

