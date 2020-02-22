carVertical (CV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.28 or 0.02931332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00229279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

