carVertical Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. carVertical has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2,878.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

