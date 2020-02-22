Caspian Price Tops $0.0079 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Caspian has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $195,782.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

