Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Castle has a market capitalization of $131,621.00 and $58.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.01078689 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000892 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,863,758 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

