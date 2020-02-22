CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON CAT traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 14,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,960. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

