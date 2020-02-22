Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,547,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.