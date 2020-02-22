Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

