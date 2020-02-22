Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0003

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $232,528.00 and approximately $643.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

