Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

