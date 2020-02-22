CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. CDW posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. 954,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,698. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

