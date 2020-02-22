CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 1.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of CDW worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. 954,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

