CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0018

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $932,665.00 and $1,309.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

