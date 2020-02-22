Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after acquiring an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after acquiring an additional 459,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

