Chainlink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303.65 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Kyber Network, Binance and Gate.io. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $303.65 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io and Coinbase. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

