Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a coverage optimism score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Charles Schwab’s analysis:

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.